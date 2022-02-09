Tourists leaving beach robbed, shot by group of masked men in Venice

A couple visiting from Florida was robbed and shot by a group of suspects in Venice Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, two out-of-state tourists were in the area of Dell and Washington Blvd. around 1:45 p.m. when a group of men approached them.

The man and his girlfriend spent the day at the bench and were walking back to their rental car when three to four men, all wearing ski masks, followed them to their car.

The suspects demanded property from the male victim, but when he refused, one of the suspect's shot him in the leg, authorities said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspects fled in a white sedan northbound on Dell Blvd.

Police said the suspects got away with the man's high-end jewelry. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. It is unknown if the female victim was injured.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.