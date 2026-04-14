LA County proposes $843M homelessness budget; outreach cut by half

The Brief Los Angeles County leaders are reviewing a proposed $843 million Measure A spending plan that shifts priorities from street outreach to interim housing. The plan slashes outreach funding by more than 50% and eliminates several key initiatives, including Safe Parking and youth-specific housing programs. Officials cite a $300 million funding gap and the expiration of temporary state and federal grants as the primary drivers for these significant budget cuts.



Los Angeles County leaders are reviewing major changes to homelessness funding as the Chief Executive Office presents the recommended budget to the Board of Supervisors.

The $843 million Measure A plan reduces outreach funding and eliminates several programs.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office is presenting the county’s recommended budget to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, outlining proposed spending and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

As part of that process, the county’s Department of Homeless Services and Housing has already approved an approximately $843 million Measure A spending plan, funded by a voter-approved sales tax.

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The plan includes significant reductions to outreach services. Funding for outreach drops from about $54 million to $26 million, with the number of multi-disciplinary outreach teams reduced from 36 to 28.

The county also estimates fewer overall engagements with people experiencing homelessness.

Several programs are eliminated in the plan, including Safe Parking, Housing Navigation, Youth Family Reconnection, and Host Homes for Youth.

At the same time, the county is shifting more funding into housing-focused programs. Interim housing funding increases from about $187 million to $277 million, including expanded investment in shelter beds and temporary housing.

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County officials say the goal is to move people indoors more quickly and prioritize housing programs.

The backstory:

Measure A is a voter-approved sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in November 2024 to fund homelessness services, including outreach, housing, and prevention programs.

County officials say the latest spending plan reflects a shift in priorities, focusing more on getting people off the streets and into shelter or housing faster.

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Officials also cite a more than $300 million funding gap, rising costs, and the loss of temporary state and federal funding as key reasons for the changes.

What they're saying:

Service providers and advocates say the proposed cuts could have serious impacts on people already experiencing homelessness.

Eli Veitzer, CEO of Jewish Family Service LA, said in a statement to FOX11:

"These reductions in homelessness outreach and services are a huge concern. Without outreach workers, many people experiencing homelessness cannot access the housing and support resources that already exist."

Matthew Tecle, Executive Director of Safe Parking LA, also warned:

"Cuts to programs like safe parking push people who are already homeless into more dangerous conditions. When funding is pulled with little notice and no backup plan, sites close and people are forced back onto the street. Voters were promised real solutions to homelessness."

Timeline:

The homelessness spending plan was approved by the Board of Supervisors in February as part of the county’s broader funding strategy.

Tuesday's presentation by the Chief Executive Office marks a key step in the budget process, as supervisors review proposed spending and priorities.

The Board will continue discussions and can make changes before adopting a final budget, which must be approved by June 30.