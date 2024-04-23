Suspect who shot at LA County deputy had extensive criminal record

The suspect who ambushed an LA County deputy, shooting him in the back while sitting at a red light, had an extensive criminal history, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Raymundo Duran, 47, was arrested in San Diego County by California Highway Patrol for drunk driving and weapons possession.

Duran is accused of shooting Deputy Samuel Aispuro Monday afternoon in West Covina. The deputy, who was in uniform and on a marked LASD motorcycle, was sitting at a stop light when Duran allegedly shot him in the back.

Raymundo Duran

Sheriff Luna said the vest Deputy Aispuro was wearing saved his life.

Duran was in a 2008 silver Toyota Camry when he was arrested. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle. Based on surveillance video, witness statements and the firearm recovered, investigators were able to connect Duran to the shooting of Deputy Aispuro.

According to Luna, Duran has an extensive criminal history which involves violent criminal acts. Duran is also a known gang member.

"At the end of the day, this man was armed with a firearm. He had no business having a firearm in his possession with his criminal history," Luna said at Tuesday's press conference.

Aispuro is out of the hospital recovering at home. He has been with the department for nearly two decades, and is married with two young children.