LASD deputy shot in West Covina

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was shot in West Covina Monday.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the 10 Freeway, somewhere between S. Citrus Avenue and Barranca Street.

The LASD confirmed to FOX 11 that a deputy was shot, but provided no other details.

The deputy was taken to an ambulance but was alert and conscious, with the bulletproof vest believed to have effectively stopped the bullet, City News Service reported. According to reports from the scene, a witness told responding deputies that the shots were fired from a white van.

By 3:30, authorities had swarmed a home on Mangate Avenue in La Puente. Images from SkyFOX showed deputies arresting one person

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. City News Service contributed to this report.