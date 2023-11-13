Anti-Jewish hate crimes in Los Angeles are on the rise, data shows

New data was released regarding anti-Jewish hate crimes across Los Angeles, indicating an alarming trend as tensions remain high amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Numbers from CompStat show anti-Jewish hate crimes are up 27% compared to where they were in 2022.

From Jan. 1 through Oct. 28, 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department has registered 111 anti-Jewish hate crimes. This surpasses the 107 hate crimes that were reported in LA in the 2022 calendar year.

"Hate crimes have surged 40% with 49 hate crimes reported in that two-week period, versus 25 in the same period last year. That’s an increase of 14 additional hate crimes," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a Los Angeles Police Commission meeting last month.

Moore added that anti-Islamic and anti-Arab hate crimes also increased. A report said LAPD data shows there have been nine anti-Arab hate crimes in the first 10 months of the year, as well as four anti-Muslim hate crimes.