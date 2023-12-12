13-year-old girl, her 2-week-old baby found safe after going missing in LA County

Following a desperate search, a 13-year-old girl and her 2-week-old baby who were reported missing in Los Angeles County over the weekend were found safe, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said 13-year-old Nevaeh Martinez and her son D'Angelo Hill were both last seen Sunday, Dec. 10 around noon when they left a home 1000 block of West 110th Street in South Los Angeles' Westmont neighborhood.

LASD officials announced early Wednesday morning that the two have been located.

No further information was provided.