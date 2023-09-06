Kourtney Kardashian Barker gives pregnancy update with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

article

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared an Instagram update Wednesday revealing the health of her unborn child.

In her social media post, the 44-year-old said that she's blessed to be "walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe."

She also expressed gratitude for her "incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," and "husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards."

Rumors regarding the health of the couple's unborn child began to swirl last week when husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker postponed the European leg of the band's tour due to an "urgent family matter."

RELATED:

Additionally, Barker took to his personal Instagram and shared several photos of a prayer room, just hours before the band’s social media announcement.

The mother of three shared that she underwent "emergency fetal surgery," and that the experience gave her a "whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

The eldest Kardashian sister announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June of this year.

The reality star surprised her musician husband by holding a large poster that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," a reference to the band's 1999 music video for their hit "All the Small Things," where a fan in the crowd can be seen holding the same sign.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

The drummer proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, after less than a year of dating.

The couple officially tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara in May 2022, following an unofficial wedding at a Las Vegas chapel the month prior. The two then celebrated with a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22, 2022.

Kardashian has three children, sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

This is Barker and Kardashian's first child together.