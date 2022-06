Travis Barker hospitalized in LA with Kourtney Kardashian by his side, TMZ reports

article

Drummer Travis Barker has been hospitalized in Los Angeles with an undisclosed medical condition, according to reports from TMZ.

The blink-182 drummer and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning, but Barker was later taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Barker's wife was seen at Barker's side the whole time, as seen in images from TMZ.

While Barker's condition is unknown, the drummer posted on Twitter Tuesday morning saying simply, "God save me.

In an Instagram story Tuesday, Barker's daughter Alabama Barker posted "Please send your prayers."

Barker and Kardashian were married last month in Italy.