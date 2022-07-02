Travis Barker doing 'much better,' recovering from pancreatitis

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker said Saturday that he's doing "much better" as he remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment of pancreatitis.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," the 46-year-old Barker said on Instagram Stories.

He added that he had a small polyp removed in a "very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube." This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he concluded.

Barker, accompanied by new wife Kourtney Kardashian, showed up at West Hills Hospital earlier this week, but was then taken by ambulance to Cedars- Sinai.

On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, "God save me," although it was unclear if the post was related to his medical condition. "God Save Me" is also the title of a song on which Barker and Machine Gun Kelly recently collaborated.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, "Please send your prayers." She later posted a photo on TikTok, showing her holding her father's hand as he sat in a hospital bed, with the caption, "Please say a prayer." The post was later deleted.

Barker and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy.

The drummer has a history of health issues, including hospitalization for blood clots. He survived a plane crash that killed two people in 2008. Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65% of his body and was hospitalized for three months. He had 26 surgeries, according to media reports.