Travis Barker doing 'much better,' recovering from pancreatitis

By CNS Staff
Published 
City News Service

New details are emerging after drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

LOS ANGELES - Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker said Saturday that he's doing "much better" as he remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment of pancreatitis.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," the 46-year-old Barker said on Instagram Stories.

He added that he had a small polyp removed in a "very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube." This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he concluded.

Barker, accompanied by new wife Kourtney Kardashian, showed up at West Hills Hospital earlier this week, but was then taken by ambulance to Cedars- Sinai.

On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, "God save me," although it was unclear if the post was related to his medical condition. "God Save Me" is also the title of a song on which Barker and Machine Gun Kelly recently collaborated.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, "Please send your prayers." She later posted a photo on TikTok, showing her holding her father's hand as he sat in a hospital bed, with the caption, "Please say a prayer." The post was later deleted.

Barker and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy.

The drummer has a history of health issues, including hospitalization for blood clots. He survived a plane crash that killed two people in 2008. Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65% of his body and was hospitalized for three months. He had 26 surgeries, according to media reports.