Knott's Berry Farm expands chaperone policy to Sundays, considering additional days if necessary

The chaperone policy at Knott’s Berry Farm is reportedly working so well that park officials have decided to expand.

The policy will now be in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; the park may add other days of the week if deemed necessary.

The original policy, which went into effect on July 22, only included Fridays and Saturdays.

All guests 17 years and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. The policy will remain in effect until further notice.

Any guest who is 17 years and younger will not be allowed in the park without a chaperone and if they are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone then they will be asked to leave, Knott’s Berry Farm said in a statement.

This policy change comes days after a huge fight broke out at the park , forcing Knott’s Berry Farm to close early. At least three people were injured in the fight; two of which were taken to the hospital.