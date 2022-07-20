Knotts’ Berry Farm implements new chaperone policy after multiple teen fights

Due to an increase in fights involving teenagers, Knotts’ Berry Farm is implementing a new chaperone policy.

Effective Friday, July 22, all guests 17 years and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21-years-old. The policy will remain in effect on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.

Any guest who is 17 years and younger will not be allowed in the park without a chaperone and if they are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone then they will be asked to leave, Knott’s Berry Farm said in a statement.

Park officials say one chaperone may accompany no more than three minors. They must accompany their party during entry, stay with them during the entire time of their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay.

This policy change comes just days after a huge fight broke out at the park, forcing Knott’s Berry Farm to close early. At least three people were injured in the fight; two of which were taken to the hospital.

In July 2021, two young boys were injured during a shooting outside the park.