Knott's Berry Farm closes after multiple fights inside park

Knott's Berry Farm has closed early Saturday night after multiple fights inside the park, and multiple people were injured, according to Buena Park police

Reports of incidents at the park came in just before 8 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Initial reports suggested that there was some sort of shooting incident at the park, but police have determined there was no evidence to suggest a shooting happened.

"We’re currently working an incident at Knotts Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park," the department told FOX 11. "A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting. Knott's Berry Farm has closed for the night, and we ask you avoid the area until further notice."

Three people were injured in fights at the park, according to OCFA. Two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, while the third declined transport to the hospital.

SkyFOX was over the park Saturday night. Lights at the gate could be seen off just after 9 p.m.

The park was supposed to be open until 11 p.m. Saturday for Knott's Summer Nights.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.