Kidnapping suspect barricaded inside San Gabriel home

SWAT teams and crisis negotiators are in a standoff with an alleged kidnapping suspect in San Gabriel.

Law enforcement personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Muscatel Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after receiving an initial request of a suspect fleeing from US Marshals.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and Muscatel Ave. is currently closed off.

The suspect has barricaded himself inside a home since the morning.

Neighbors told FOX 11 that the man has lived in the neighborhood for years.

Not much information on the suspect was released other than he is wanted by US Marshals for kidnapping and has a lengthy criminal record.

