Man claims to have explosive device inside Fullerton bank

Officers in Fullerton responded to a bank after a man inside claimed to have an explosive device.

Fullerton Police responded to the Wells Fargo bank on the 100 block of W. Bastanchury Rd. around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers arrived within two minutes and began evacuating employees.

Witnesses told police the man inside was armed with what appeared to be an explosive device.

In a statement, police said upon exiting the bank, an officer involved shooting occurred. It's unclear what led to the shooting or the injuries sustained.

Images from SkyFOX showed a SWAT bearcat and robot outside the business.

All employees were safely evacuated from the business. No employees or officers were injured, the department said.

