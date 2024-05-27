Kidnapping suspect arrested after police chase across Southern California

A man accused of kidnapping a girl and holding her against her will for two weeks, forcing her into human trafficking, was arrested after leading authorities on a police chase across Southern California.

The suspect, 29-year-old Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes of San Diego, allegedly kidnapped the girl and forced her to perform multiple sexual acts throughout multiple counties, authorities said. The victim was able to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to report she was hiding from Haynes in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive.

Haynes' vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was initiated, officials said. Haynes sped away and led officers on a pursuit from Riverside County to San Diego County before his car broke down, and he tried to run away. He was eventually taken into custody and booked for multiple crimes, including kidnapping, pimping, and human trafficking.

During the pursuit, a sheriff's patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with two innocent drivers. A deputy was transported to a local hospital with injuries and later released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).