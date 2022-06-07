California Primary voter turnout near historic lows

A glaringly low number of voters have turned out so far for the Primary Election in California.

Roughly 14% of Californians had returned their mail-in ballots by Monday, according to Political Data Intelligence, an organization that tracks election submissions.

More than $33 million has been spent on the Los Angeles mayoral race with Rick Caruso and Karen Bass tied in some polls along with Kevin De Leon as a distant third.

Homelessness, crime and economic equality are among some of the banner issues stressed by voters in the months leading up to the election.

Video from Los Feliz shows a mother confronting another woman after a Rick Caruso for Mayor sign was removed from a yard.

I find it to be very unneighborly an ‘un-American’ to be stealing other people's signs," said Maria Khalil-Otto who recorded the video. "This is the second time someone has stolen my Rick Caruso signs."

Khalil-Otto says voting would be a better way for the woman she claims stole her sign to get her opinion across.

"It feels like everyone is very heated and living in the extremes," she added. "Like they don’t even want to see the names on the street."