Christmas storms forced firefighters to respond to multiple Santa Clarita crashes

The heavy rain in Southern California is leading to dangerous driving conditions and deadly crashes on Christmas Day.

First responders are urging people to take it slow given the number of crashes and collisions they’ve seen.

In Santa Clarita, rain prompted a lane closure along Soledad Canyon Drive and led to plenty of crashes across the area.

"People just do need to be slowing it down if they’re traveling this holiday season," Los Angeles County Fire Department Firefighter Alec Niccum said.

Niccum said Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 in Santa Clarita has spent much of Christmas Day responding to collisions.

"They have been very bad in terms of either massive injuries or even just the amount of cars that are involved, up to eight cars at a time."

The downpour is also leading to dangerous road conditions on the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says it is responding to a fatal crash along the I-5 freeway near Magic Mountain Parkway. The crash closed a stretch of the northbound lanes.

CHP says crews also responded to another fatal crash near Vista Del Lago Road where two people were killed.

"The department’s ready at a moment’s notice just to be able to respond to the community," Niccum said.

He said Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 in Santa Clarita has beefed up its personnel, even during a holiday week, with more rain and potential calls expected to roll in over the next 24 hours.

"We position them or already have them on standby, putting more people into the station," Niccum said.