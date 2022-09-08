Caruso claims Bass hacked campaign email in 'desperate attempt to change the discussion'

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso is accusing U.S. Rep Karen Bass's campaign of hacking into his email, he announced during a press conference Thursday.

Caruso did not provide any specific details to back up his claim.

"That's what our IT people are telling us, and we are looking into it," Caruso said of the supposed hack.

He called it "a desperate attempt to change the discussion."

In response to Caruso's claim, Bass's campaign spokesperson called it "just another lie from Rick Caruso, who has lied about not being a Republican, has lied about being anti-choice and has lied about his failed leadership at USC."

This comes the same day Bass discussed her newly-released ad "Caruso Cover-Up," highlighting "Caruso's failure to protect survivors in the aftermath of an unprecedented on-campus sexual assault scandal."

Caruso was serving as Chair of the Board of Trustees in 2018 amid the investigation into a sex scandal involving former university gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall. Caruso promised a "thorough and independent" investigation. University officials have previously acknowledged failing to act on a number of complaints made against Tyndall between 2000 and 2014 but denied a deliberate cover-up. Caruso, named to head the board after the scandal came to light, conceded that the university "fell short by not doing everything it could to protect those who matter to us most - our students."