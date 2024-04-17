Kanye West named suspect in battery case in Los Angeles; TMZ reports Ye punched a man

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is being named a suspect in an alleged battery incident in Los Angeles.

FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff reports Ye is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department over the battery case.

According to a report from TMZ, Ye is accused of punching a man in the face on April 16. TMZ reports the punch allegedly may have stemmed from the man pushing or grabbing Bianca Censori, Ye's wife.

The man did not need to hop on an ambulance or need any treatment for allegedly getting punched by Ye, TMZ reports.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, officials have not formally announced charges against Ye or the man who claims he got punched.

Officials did not say where in Los Angeles the alleged incident happened.

FOX 11 made calls to Ye's legal team but they could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

FOX 11 also made calls to the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday regarding the incident. While police were not able to confirm Ye's direct involvement, they did, however, say they took in a report where a man allegedly punched another man multiple times in West Hollywood. Again, LAPD did not say if Ye was connected to the West Hollywood incident.