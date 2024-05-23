Expand / Collapse search

Newark-bound JetBlue flight returns to LAX for emergency landing

Updated  May 23, 2024 11:46am PDT
JetBlue plane makes emergency landing at LAX

The plane departed earlier today from LAX and was headed out to Newark, NJ.

LOS ANGELES - A JetBlue plane returned to the Los Angeles International Airport for an emergency on Thursday morning. 

FOX 11 learned the A321 aircraft bound for Newark, New Jersey was experiencing a mechanical issue and returned to LAX nearly two hours into the flight. 

Data from FlightAware showed the aircraft had a scheduled departure time of 7:50 a.m. PT and left LAX Gate 55B at 8:29 a.m. PT. It then returned to Los Angeles around 11 a.m.

The flight was due to land in New Jersey at 4:17 p.m. 

The diversion comes at the peak of the Memorial Day holiday travel period, which experts have predicted will be the busiest summer travel season ever.

In addition, it's the latest in a series of other flights that have been diverted to Los Angeles in recent months. 

No further information was immediately available. 