Long Beach opens inflatable water playground

Just in time for summer, the city of Long Beach is bringing back its popular inflatable water playground.

The Wibit aquatic playground opened June 14 at Alamitos Beach and Bay Shore Avenue.

The floating playground features multiple springboards, bouncers, monkey bars, domes and other elements.

The best part? The playground is free to all and will be open through Sept. 2.

Both aquatic playgrounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All participants, both children and adults, are required to pass a swim test prior to entering.

Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian. Life jackets and personal floatation devices are not permitted. Lifeguards will be on duty, the city said.

"These waterplay structures have enhanced recreation at our City beaches for kids and the entire family to enjoy," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "I am excited to welcome Long Beach’s aquatic playgrounds back again this year to provide residents with free and fun water activities over the summer."



