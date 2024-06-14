LA Clippers roll out Intuit Dome food menu: What to expect

The highly-anticipated grand opening of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, is just two months away.

Once the 2024-25 NBA season begins in October, fans from across the globe will flock to the innovative arena, which has been Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer’s passion project for years.

This week, the Clippers, in partnership with 310 Provisions, released the food menu.

"The combination of high-quality food that fans crave, priced fairly, and available within a short distance of every seat, is unmatched amongst venues. We are eager for fans to experience it when the doors open on August 15," Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports Entertainment, said in a press release.

More on the Intuit Dome food menu below.

The Dome Dozen

(310 Provisions)

The Famous Sushi Dog

Tasty, fresh and so unique, like a sushi burrito in the size and portability of a hot dog. Available in spicy tuna and California.

Clipper Dog

Made with the finest Niman Ranch all-beef, natural casing hot dog. Robust flavor with the right amount of snap.

Nachos

Clippers blue, red, and white tortilla chips. Designed for maximum queso pick-up in every bite.

Popcorn

Painstakingly taste-tested to find the right kernels, oils and seasonings for the most airy, flavorful bite. Classic Buttered and our signature flavor, Butter Toffee.

Soft Pretzels

Crafted with pretzel masters in Germany and Austria. Proprietary Bavarian-style recipe, hand-twisted and baked before every game. Warm, crisp on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside.

Hand-Rolled Maki, Nigiri, and Bento Boxes

Made by the Dome’s own in-house sushi chef each game. An assortment of favorites – spicy tuna, salmon, and vegetarian options.

Churros

Warm La Princessa churros dusted with cinnamon and sugar, served with Dulce de Leche dipping sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

Fresh and zesty, homemade Buffalo sauce, spinach wrap with pickled carrots, kale, tomato, and red peppers. All vegan ingredients.

Artisanal Sandwiches

Rotating throughout the season, made with fresh bread, hand-sliced deli meats, house-made aioli and sauces.

Market Salads

The salad options will include favorites like Chicken Caesar and Cobb. Made with farmers market veggies and house dressings.

Curated Snack Collection

Featuring crispy, salty, and sweet snacks made just for Intuit Dome and sourced from local LA businesses

Ice Cream and Frozen Treats

A selection of signature flavors and fun on-the-go treats for fans with a sweet tooth.

Intuit Dome’s Signature Menu

An additional 5 signature items will be available at Pick & Roll Markets. See the descriptions of those items below.

Double-Cheeseburger

We made our own proprietary burger blend with brisket, short rib, and chuck for a perfectly tender, juicy burger. Topped with New School American, crunchy pickles and Clippers secret sauce on a soft potato bun.

LA Street Dog

An ode to a local delicacy. Bacon-wrapped Niman Ranch all-beef hot dog, garlic mayo, seasoned peppers and onions, ketchup and mustard, on a split top Bolillo bun.

K-Town BBQ Chicken & Waffle Fries

Crunchy, juicy chicken thighs tossed in Korean BBQ sauce from LA-favorite Seoul Sausage. Sweet, smoky, and delicious.

Four-Edge Pan Pizza

Made in-house before each game. Square cut, with custom pans to maximize the crispy caramelized edges. Pepperoni, cheese, and a rotating slice.

Empanadas

Sourced from local Continental Gourmet Market. Warm, flaky, and the perfect portable bite. Fillings will rotate throughout the season.

When will the Intuit Dome open?

While the new arena was designed as the ultimate basketball destination, it will also host concerts and other entertainment events. The party kicks off with back-to-back concerts headlined by Bruno Mars on Aug. 15.

