In-N-Out Burger opening new location near Disneyland

The Brief In-N-Out Burger is opening a new location in Anaheim on Friday, March 21. The new location is about two miles from Disneyland. It will include a drive-thru lane, indoor seating and a covered patio.



The "Happiest Place on Earth" is getting a popular new neighbor.

On Friday, March 21, a new In-N-Out Burger location will open in Anaheim near the Disneyland Resort.

What we know:

Located just over two miles from all the action at Downtown Disney, Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure Park, parkgoers won't have to go too far to enjoy the beloved burger joint.

The new Anaheim location includes a drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 people, as well as a covered patio for 28 patrons.

Like all other In-N-Out Burger locations, it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekdays, and will remain open until 1:30 a.m. on weekends.

The restaurant is located at 540 N. Euclid Avenue.

SUGGESTED:

The backstory:

In-N-Out was founded by Harry Snyder in Baldwin Park in 1948 as California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand.

The chain then expanded to locations across the Golden State and in 1992, In-N-Out opened its first restaurant outside California when it opened in Nevada.

In addition to California and Nevada, In-N-Out also has locations in Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Texas, with plans to expand to Tennessee.