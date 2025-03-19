Disney's first residential community in California to open soon - take a look inside

The Brief Disney's first Storyliving community, Cotino, is opening in Rancho Mirage, California. The community offers a unique living experience with multi-million dollar homes and exclusive amenities designed by Walt Disney Imagineering. The 618-acre Cotino development will include nearly 2,000 homes, 400 hotel rooms, and Cotino Bay, a 24-acre man-made lagoon with private and public beaches.



Disney's first-ever master-planned community in Riverside County boasting multi-million dollar homes, a 24-acre man-made lake and a mixed-use district with shopping, dining, and entertainment-just to name a few amenities - is set to welcome its first residents in the coming weeks.

Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage - an area where Walt Disney once owned a home and would spend leisure time with his family - will ultimately be home to nearly 2,000 housing units clustered around a 24-acre grand oasis that will include a mixed-use district, with shopping, dining, entertainment, a beachfront hotel and a "professionally managed" beach water park.

The Palm Springs-area master-planned neighborhood is the first Disney Storyliving community "inspired by world-famous Disney placemaking" with more in the works.

The smallest Cotino cottages — starting in the upper $1 millions — will feature 2,200-square foot floor plans with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the largest Cotino estates — starting in the upper $4 millions — will boast 7,200-square foot floor plans with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

A membership to the "Artisan Club" - Cotino's version of Disneyland's Club 33 - will grant individuals special access to "curated experiences," such as wellness programming, entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes, and access to the Cotino Bay waterfront clubouse, Architects fork restaurant, Plot Twist outdoor bar, and more. Aside form a $20,000 initiation fee, dues range from $11,000 to $19,000 annually.

Through this membership, individuals will get access to Parr House, a "one-of-a-kind gathering space" inspired by the home of the Parr family - the secret identities of the titular family from the "Incredibles" franchise.

The Parr House will be available as a place for events, celebrations, and there'll even be limited overnight accommodations for club members. The clubhouse complex will feature special amenities including spaces for dining, art, recreation, entertainment and wellness, and will be managed by Disney cast members.

The main entertaining room will take inspiration from the movie and will feature a towering indoor/outdoor rockwork fireplace. Additional spaces will include five bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, boardroom and an art studio. Outside, there will be an elevated patio with views of the grand oasis and the surrounding mountains.

Voluntary club membership will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney entertainment, events and special excursions at an additional fee.

The clubhouse will feature a swimming pool, fitness center, wellness center, outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

A professionally managed public beach park will be accessible to local area residents and visitors to the Greater Palm Springs area with the purchase of a day pass. When it launches, Artisan Club membership will be open to Cotino residents and nonresidents.

The Artisan Club and Parr House are expected to open this fall.

Members of the public will be able to visit Cotino by purchasing day passes, while a section of the development will be set aside for residents aged 55 and up.

The Cotino Town Center shopping and dining district is set to open in 2026.

Asteria, the second Storyliving development, is being built just outside Raleigh, North Carolina.

Arizona-based developer DMB Development is developing the Cotino master-planned community with Shea Homes, Davidson Communities and Woodbridge Pacific Group serving as the homebuilders.