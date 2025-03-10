Disneyland offering discounted tickets for 70th anniversary celebration

The Brief Disneyland has announced a limited-time ticket and hotel offer to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Guests can purchase multi-day theme park tickets starting at $120 per day for a 3-day ticket. The special ticket offer will be available for purchase starting March 11, 2025.



Disneyland has unveiled a special ticket deal for its 70th anniversary celebration, offering discounted admission to both Disneyland and California Adventure for all guests.

What we know:

The Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer allows guests to visit the resort for as low as $100 per day with a 4-day, 1-park per day ticket, or $120 per day with a 3-day, 1-park per day ticket.

The tickets are valid from May 16 through August 14, 2025, coinciding with the 70th celebration starting on May 16.

Tickets will go on sale March 11, 2025, and require park reservations.

Park Hopper ticket upgrade and Lightning Lane Multi Pass can be added for additional fees.

Disneyland Resort hotels are also offering special anniversary deals. Guests can make reservations now and save up to 30% on select stays of four or more nights between May 16 through September 26, 2025. The hotel stay must be booked by May 15, 2025.

Dig deeper:

Here's a breakdown of the offers:

3-Day, 1-Park Per Day Ticket for $120 Per Day

Enjoy this specially priced 3-day, 1-park per day ticket—valid May 16 through August 14, 2025—for $360 total.

Subject to restrictions and park reservation availability.

4-Day, 1-Park Per Day Ticket for $100 Per Day

Enjoy this specially priced 4-day, 1-park per day ticket—valid May 16 through August 14, 2025—for $400 total.

Subject to restrictions and park reservation availability.

What's next:

As the anniversary approaches, guests can expect more details about special events and attractions planned for the celebration.