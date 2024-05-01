Fire damages LA County fire station

A fire heavily damaged an LA County fire station in Huntington Park.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. at Fire Station 164 on 6301 Santa Fe Ave.

Firefighters say they were awakened to a smoke-filled station. They attempted to grab their gear and called for help.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the fire station being fully engulfed, the department said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX

Images from SkyFOX show two to three vehicles, including a fire engine, burned by the flames.

The LA County Fire Department requested Huntington Park police respond to search for a possible arson suspect on the loose. Arson investigators also responded to the scene. However, it is unclear if a suspect was located or if the fire was arson.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.