Fire damages LA County fire station
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A fire heavily damaged an LA County fire station in Huntington Park.
The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. at Fire Station 164 on 6301 Santa Fe Ave.
Firefighters say they were awakened to a smoke-filled station. They attempted to grab their gear and called for help.
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the fire station being fully engulfed, the department said.
SkyFOX
Images from SkyFOX show two to three vehicles, including a fire engine, burned by the flames.
The LA County Fire Department requested Huntington Park police respond to search for a possible arson suspect on the loose. Arson investigators also responded to the scene. However, it is unclear if a suspect was located or if the fire was arson.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.