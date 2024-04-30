Hospital asking for help identifying hit-and-run patient

article

A hospital in Anaheim needs the public's help identifying an unknown patient.

The man was taken to the hospital on April 4 around 10:44 p.m. after being involved in a hit-and-run on 303 W. Anaheim St.

Officials say he has no documentation to identify him. He is a male Hispanic between the ages of 45 and 50-years-old. He has brown eyes, black/gray hair, weighs 180 pounds and is 5'9".

Anyone who knows the individual is urged to contact 562-491-9381.