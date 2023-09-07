Man stabbed to death on Metro train in downtown Los Angeles

The search continues for the man accused of stabbing a passenger to death on a Metro Red Line train that stopped at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Both the suspect and the victim, who appears to be a man in his early 20s, were passengers on the train when officials said they got into an argument. The exchange of words ended when the suspect pulled out a knife of another sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest, investigators said.

It’s unclear if the train stopped because they knew there was a problem on the train or if it was just a regular stop.

Authorities said the victim then stumbled off the train where he collapsed onto the platform.

Metro Transit Police officers were nearby and immediately rendered medical aid. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, the suspect ran away from the scene and hasn’t been seen since. A detailed description of the suspect was not provided. However, the suspect may have been wearing dark-colored clothing and was possibly carrying a black backpack.

Investigators continue to canvas surveillance footage from the train and platform.

Those who have information that could help police are asked to contact the LAPD.

SUGGESTED:

This is the fourth fatal incident on a Metro train, bus or platform in 2023.