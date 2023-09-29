Expand / Collapse search

Man shot at Harbor Freeway Metro Station in South LA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
South Los Angeles
LAPD investigating Metro Station shooting

LOS ANGELES - A man was fighting for his life at an area hospital after he was shot multiple times at the Harbor Freeway Metro Station in South Los Angeles overnight, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened on the 11500 block of South Figueroa Street in South LA’s Vermont Vista neighborhood around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 41-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Metro (C) Green Line Station.

LA City firefighter paramedics were called in and treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. His condition remains unknown.

No information was available on a possible shooter.

Those with information on the shooting were asked to contact the LAPD. 
 