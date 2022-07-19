High Surf Advisory issued for beaches in LA and Ventura counties

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday morning.

Officials warn beachgoers dangerous rip currents could occur with potential breakers between four and seven feet, which increases the risk of drowning.

During this time, swimmers and inexperienced surfers are asked to stay out of the water, beachgoers are asked to stay off of rock walls and jetties, and to stay alert, never turning their backs to the ocean.

The advisory also comes the day after Huntington Beach was closed after a reported shark sighting.

