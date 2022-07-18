Possible shark sighting in Huntington Beach forces closure
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials have shut down a portion of the coast in Huntington Beach after a reported shark sighting Monday.
According to the city, the area of Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street is closed until further notice as crews respond to the reported shark sighting.
Authorities didn't immediately give a time of reopening.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.