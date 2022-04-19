Here's when you can get free Metro rides this week

Angelenos can celebrate Earth Day on Friday by riding Metro and Metrolink for free, Metro announced Tuesday.

Metro, which runs throughout Los Angeles County, is offering free rides on its trains and buses and free access to its bike share system starting at 3 a.m. Friday and continuing until 2:59 a.m. Saturday. During that time, bus fare boxes will be deactivated and all train station fare gates will be open.

The transit agency is encouraging people to take advantage of its public transportation system to reduce vehicles on the road and, in turn, greenhouse gases.

All of Metro's trains operate on electric power, and the G (Orange) bus line runs on electric, zero-emission buses. The J (Silver) Line is in the process of being converted to an all-electric fleet, and Metro aims to switch all of its bus lines to use only zero-emission buses by 2030. Currently, most of Metro's buses run on compressed natural gas.

Metrolink, which runs throughout Southern California, will also provide free rides all day on Earth Day.

"Taking the train for free this Earth Day is a win for both riders and the environment," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. "With free rides and a new expanded schedule to get everyone where they want to go, we hope people will make a little change in their travel routine to have a larger impact for air quality in southern California."

Metrolink trains are available in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and north San Diego counties.

