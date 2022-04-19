Metro still requiring passengers on LA County buses, rail lines, to wear masks

While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, Metro Tuesday was continuing to require passengers on Los Angeles County buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.

But Metrolink officially dropped its mask mandate on commuter trains and stations.

Mask-wearing requirements on transit operations were thrown into doubt Monday when U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida issued a ruling saying the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority by mandating face-coverings on mass transportation.

Most major airlines -- including Southwest, Delta Air Lines, American and United -- quickly made mask-wearing optional in response to the ruling. The Transportation Security Administration also announced that it would no longer to enforce the mask rule at airports.

But local transit agencies were still trying to determine the effect of the federal judge's decision on county or state-level transportation systems.

Metro, therefore, has kept its mask mandate in place on buses and trains, with its website proclaiming, "Per federal law face masks are still required to ride on all buses and trains."

The agency informed passengers it was awaiting further guidance from the Federal Transit Administration on whether face coverings should still be required.

The Orange County Transportation Authority was also continuing to require masks.

Metrolink officials, however, opted to drop the mandate, making it only a recommendation.

The ride-hailing service Uber also dropped its mask mandate for drivers and passengers, saying face coverings are still recommended. Lyft enacted the same policy with a similar sentiment later Tuesday morning.

The CDC first issued an order mandating masks on public conveyances in January 2021, saying "traveling on public transportation increases a person's risk of getting and spreading COVID-19."

"Air travel often requires spending time in security lines and busy airport terminals," the agency stated. "Travel by bus, train and other conveyances used for international, interstate or intrastate transportation poses similar challenges."

