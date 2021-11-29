Heidi Planck disappearance: Detectives search landfill in Castaic amid search for missing mom

article

Detectives on Monday were searching a landfill in Castaic amid the search for Heidi Planck, a missing Los Angeles-area mom who vanished in Downtown Los Angeles on October 17.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Planck's disappearance, which led them to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, located at 29201 Henry Mayo Drive in the Castaic. At this time, authorities have not released any suspect information or details on what led them to the landfill.

The single mom of a 10-year-old boy was last seen on video surveillance on Oct. 17 at an apartment complex in DTLA located at 1201 S. Hope Street. About 30-minutes after the video was recorded, Planck's dog was found wandering the 29th floor of the secure, high-rise residential building – with no signs of Planck.

As far as her friends knew, she had no links to the area and no reason to be there.

"Forensic evidence was located inside the building which has led detectives to believe an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death," LAPD officials wrote in a press release on Monday.

Planck was reported missing on Oct. 20 by her ex-husband. On Oct. 29, LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division assumed investigative responsibility for the missing persons case. Since that time, detectives have worked tirelessly to gather leads related to Planck’s disappearance.

Planck’s 2017 Range Rover was discovered on Nov. 4 in the subterranean parking garage of a residential building located several blocks from 1201 S. Hope Street.

LAPD detectives served a search warrant Monday morning at the landfill to excavate a specific area of the landfill, manually search it for human remains, and collect any related evidence.

"It is anticipated this search and recovery operation could take approximately seven to ten days to complete. There may be an impact on community members who live around the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, specifically the community of Val Verde. Efforts are being made to minimize and mitigate that impact. We ask for the community’s understanding and support during this search and recovery effort," the LAPD wrote.

The LAPD is asking anyone who lives in the building, or was around 1201 S. Hope, on or about October 17, and has any information that may assist detectives in their investigation, to contact Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6840.

Additional details were not immediately available.

