Gas prices continue to go up in LA County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since Feb. 19, 2021, Wednesday, rising 3 cents to $4.928, its 24th record in 27 days.

The average price has risen 28 times in 31 days, increasing 25.9 cents, including 1.2 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 13.2 cents more than one week ago, 22.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.173 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price recorded its largest increase since Nov. 11, rising 3.4 cents to $4.904, its 23rd record in 28 days. It has increased 18 of the past 20 days, rising 18.2 cents, including 1.5 cents Tuesday.

The Orange County average price is 12.7 cents more than one week ago, 21.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.164 greater than one year ago.

"In Southern California over the last five years, not including 2020, gas prices have increased between 30 cents and 50 cents from January to about mid-May, when they typically peak," said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

"So far in 2022 with a little over two months to go in the typical `spring spike' season, gas price averages have risen by 20-23 cents in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. If oil prices continue rising as a result of inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war, $5-per-gallon price averages in Southern California are increasingly likely."

