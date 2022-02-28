Average LA County gas price rises for 25th time in 28 days amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 25th time in the last 28 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.886, its 22nd record in 25 days.

The average price has risen 21.5 cents over the past 28 days, including 1.9 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 21.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.141 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price set its 21st record since Feb. 3, increasing one-tenth of a cents to $4.855. It has increased 16 of the past 18 days, rising 13.3 cents, including 2 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago, 20.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.127 greater than one year ago.

