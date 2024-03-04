French bulldog stolen off front yard of Highland home

article

A French bulldog, valued at $2,000, was stolen off the front porch of a home in Highland.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, Lola, a Lilac Merle French bulldog was stolen Friday, March 1 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. from her home in the 8100 block of Del Rosa Avenue.

Officials say a female suspect walked toward the chain-link fence, reached over, grabbed Lola and carried her into a waiting vehicle. The suspect then fled south to 3rd Street then west towards San Bernardino. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda.

Lola is a one-year-old female, short-haired French Bulldog with a mixture of gray and white hair. She has multi-colored eyes with a pink and light brown colored snout and was last seen with a red or brown dog collar.

The French bulldog was named by the American Kennel Club as the most popular dog breed in Los Angeles in 2022. There has been numerous thefts of the dog breed, including the high-profile case of Lady Gaga's dogs. The suspect in that case, 20-year-old James Jackson, was sentenced in December to 21 years in prison.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has any information is urged to contact Deputy G. Brannon of the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or use the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.