Free World Cup watch parties announced across LA, Orange counties for Thursday matches

The Brief Free World Cup watch parties are being hosted across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday, featuring four matches including the high-profile Mexico vs. South Korea game at 6 p.m. City-organized "Kick It In the Park" events will offer youth soccer clinics and community resources alongside the broadcasts, with attendance capped at 1,000 people per site. Strict event rules prohibit the sale, possession, or consumption of alcohol, and organizers advise attendees to bring their own seating, blankets, and refreshments.



Soccer fans across Southern California can catch Thursday's World Cup action for free at numerous community viewing parties spanning Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The events will feature all four of the day's tournament matchups, highlighted by a prime-time clash between Mexico and South Korea.

What we know:

Free public viewing parties will take place at several key regional hubs.

The city of Los Angeles is hosting "Kick It In the Park" events across multiple locations, including Seoul International Park in Koreatown, Whitsett Fields in North Hollywood, and the Sylmar and Northridge recreation centers.

These city-backed sites will feature neighborhood programming, youth soccer clinics, and community resources alongside the game broadcasts.

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Additional Los Angeles County locations include a 4 p.m. event on the First Street Corridor at Vicente Fernandez Street in Boyle Heights, a 5 p.m. gathering at Walnut Nature Park in Walnut Park, and a "Soccer Celebration" at Pine Avenue and Broadway in Long Beach organized by the LA Galaxy.

In Orange County, fans can attend a watch party organized by Radio Korea at The Source OC in Buena Park starting at 3 p.m., or visit The Grand Theater and the Packard Building in Anaheim.

Capacity at the city-organized parks is strictly capped at 1,000 attendees at any given time.

Organizers have banned the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol at these family-focused venues.

For those watching from home, television broadcasts are split by language and network.

FOX will broadcast the Czechia-South Africa, Bosnia-Herzegovina-Switzerland, and Mexico-South Korea matches in English, while FS1 will carry the Canada-Qatar match. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage for all four games.

Timeline:

The full schedule of matches and event start times for Thursday's broadcasts proceeds as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Group A match between South Africa and Czechia (Czech Republic) begins; broadcasts start at Seoul International Park, Whitsett Fields, Sylmar, and Northridge recreation centers.

12:00 p.m. – Group B match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland kicks off from SoFi Stadium.

3:00 p.m. – Group B match between Canada and Qatar begins; Radio Korea's watch party opens at The Source OC in Buena Park.

4:00 p.m. – Watch party activities begin at the First Street Corridor at Vicente Fernandez Street in Boyle Heights.

5:00 p.m. – Watch party activities begin at Walnut Nature Park.

6:00 p.m. – The featured Mexico vs. South Korea match kicks off.

What you can do:

If you plan to attend any of the local outdoor viewing parties, event organizers advise bringing blankets, portable chairs, snacks, and reusable water bottles to stay comfortable.

Because venue capacity is restricted to 1,000 people, arriving early is highly recommended to secure a spot.

You can find more detailed information regarding scheduling and community resources by visiting the official city portal at kickit.lacity.gov.