Search for missing American sailors is suspended, Coast Guard says
Americans Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were last heard from near Mazatlán, Mexico on April 4.
Pomona man indicted for importing drugs from Mexico into Arizona: ICE
According to officials, 21-year-old David Daniel Gallegos allegedly applied for admission into the United States from Mexico via a vehicle lane at the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis.
Mexican government says California police shooting represents 'unreasonable' use of lethal force
The Mexican government said that the police shooting earlier this month of a Mexican man in California represented an “unreasonable" use of lethal force.
$21M worth of fentanyl hidden in green beans seized at US-Mexico border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 308 packages containing 3.5 million fentanyl pills weighing around 776 lbs.