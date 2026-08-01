Norco chop shop bust leads to $1.8M in recovered stolen vehicles, 2 arrests

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Recovered stolen vehicles and vehicle components are displayed following a months-long, multi-agency investigation that uncovered an active chop shop in Norco. The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 50 stolen vehicles and vehicle components valued at more than $1.8 million and the arrest of two suspects. / Photo courtesy CHP

The Brief A months-long regional task force investigation shut down an active chop shop operating on Third Street in Norco. Authorities recovered around 50 stolen vehicles and parts—including motorcycles, UTVs, and trailers—valued at over $1.8 million. Two Norco residents were arrested on charges including operating a chop shop, vehicle theft, and narcotics possession.



A multi-agency law enforcement task force has dismantled an organized vehicle theft ring operating out of Riverside County, resulting in two arrests and the recovery of nearly $2 million in stolen property.

What we know:

The investigation originally began in April 2026 following the theft of a motorcycle reported in the city of Canyon Lake, according to the sheriff's department.

As the case progressed, investigators with the Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID) identified an organized crime group responsible for multiple vehicle thefts across Southern California.

On July 29, RAID investigators, supported by multiple partner law enforcement agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, executed property-related search warrants in Norco and Corona.

During the operation, authorities discovered an active chop shop in the 1600 block of Third Street in Norco.

Investigators recovered approximately 50 stolen vehicles and vehicle components—including motorcycles, passenger vehicles, trailers, and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs)—with an estimated total value exceeding $1.8 million.

Two Norco residents, 46-year-old Brian Stump and 29-year-old Kelsey Jones, were arrested and booked on charges including operating a chop shop, vehicle theft, multiple counts of possessing stolen vehicles, and possession of narcotics.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the specific number of individual victims tied to the recovered property.

What they're saying:

"While vehicle thefts have declined across California, organized theft rings continue to pose significant threat to our communities," said CHP Chief Tariq Johnson. "Operations like this one demonstrate our commitment to dismantling those criminal networks, recovering stolen property and holding offenders accountable."

What's next:

The investigation into the theft network remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with details regarding this case or related theft operations is encouraged to contact Investigator Michael Eshleman or Investigator Matt Ambriz at the Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID) by calling (951) 955-2770.