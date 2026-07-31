Big Bear bald eagle Jackie fitted with specialized ‘tail accessory' as recovery continues

The Brief Bald Eagle Patient 26-519 (Jackie) was reported to be "bright and alert" on Thursday while wearing a specialized "tail accessory" to protect her flight feathers during recovery. The lightweight plastic tail guard prevents feather damage in hospital enclosures, safeguarding the important steering and braking tools raptors need for release. Though Jackie is tolerating the guard well and has moved out of the ICU, veterinary staff caution that she remains very sick and still requires constant monitoring.



Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle Jackie is continuing her medical recovery at the Ojai Raptor Center, where care teams have fitted Patient 26-519 with a specialized "tail accessory" to safeguard her flight feathers.

In the latest update, veterinary staff report Jackie is "bright and alert" as she transitions out of intensive care into a regular hospital care unit.

What we know:

Jackie is currently sporting a tail guard, a protective device made from a lightweight, rigid plastic sheet carefully sandwiched around a bird's tail feathers, the Ojai Raptor Center explained in a social media post on Thursday.

Tail guards are typically utilized in hospital enclosures where perches are kept low and cages feature solid bottoms to keep recovering patients safe.

For raptors like bald eagles, tail feathers are essential for steering, braking, and maintaining stability during flight, meaning damaged or tattered feathers can severely hinder a bird's ability to fly once ready for release, officials said.

Photo courtesy Ojai Raptor Center

While care teams avoid using tail guards on Great Horned Owls—who notoriously pick at attachments and risk pulling out their own feathers—Jackie is tolerating her "tail accessory" well, according to veterinary staff.

This medical update follows Jackie's official move out of the intensive care unit, where she previously required oxygen therapy. Veterinary staff caution that while she is bright, alert, and no longer in ICU, she remains very sick and requires intensive treatment and around-the-clock monitoring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Meanwhile, back in Big Bear Valley, fledglings Sandy and Luna appear to have officially left the nest area to begin their independent journey, aligning with normal timing, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Jackie's mate, Shadow, continues to defend their territory against a visiting sub-adult eagle believed to be involved in the July 18 physical altercation that originally left Jackie grounded, severely anemic, and unable to fly.

What we don't know:

While moving out of intensive care and successfully tolerating her tail guard mark positive milestones, medical staff stress that Jackie is not yet out of danger, and her full long-term recovery outlook remains uncertain.

What they're saying:

The care team at the Ojai Raptor Center highlighted the public support surrounding Jackie's ongoing care and feather preservation efforts.

"We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support, encouragement, and kindness shown to our team throughout her care. Your messages on social media truly mean a great deal to all of us," the team shared.

What's next:

Jackie will remain in dedicated care at the Ojai Raptor Center while staff monitor her condition and protect her feathers as she works toward recovery.

What you can do:

Those wishing to stay informed on Jackie's status can follow the Ojai Raptor Center and/or Friends of Big Bear Valley on social media for the latest updates.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.