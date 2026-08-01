Investigators search 'Exorcist' actress Linda Blair's LA County animal rescue property for compliance

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The Brief Dozens of Los Angeles County investigators searched actress Linda Blair's home and animal rescue on Friday to verify regulatory compliance. The unannounced visit involved animal control, building safety, and District Attorney personnel checking animal limits and care; no animals were seized. Official findings were not released pending comment from animal control and District Attorney officials.



Actress Linda Blair's Los Angeles County residence, which doubles as an animal rescue, was inspected by dozens of county officials on Friday to ensure compliance with local property and animal care regulations.

According to reports, no animals were seized during the visit, and the inspection was not conducted as part of a criminal investigation.

What we know:

Dozens of investigators—including personnel from Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, the county's zoning and building and safety departments, and the District Attorney's Office—searched Blair's property early Friday morning.

TMZ reports officials conducted the visit primarily to verify that Blair was not exceeding her permitted animal limits and to ensure that all animals on the site were receiving proper care.

Multiple reports confirm that the inspection did not result in any animals being removed or seized.

Blair, 67, is the founder of the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing abused, neglected, and abandoned animals, with a longstanding focus on advocating for "bully breed" dogs like pit bulls.

What we don't know:

Representatives from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control and the District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

What they're saying:

Blair addressed the inspection on Instagram on Friday, clarifying the situation and assuring followers of the animals' well-being.

"Checking in I'm good. The animals are good in lieu of our surprise visit in 105-degree heat! With as busy as we all are in animal rescue and saving lives from the hot deserts and abandoned animals and shelters, everyone's emails and social media are overloaded!'' she wrote.

"Turns out we just have some paperwork to do and some diagrams but as everybody knows, I'm looking to move so I can be more educational and help more animals. I'd rather move forward. And I always say you know a good old-fashioned letter of contact always works. Be safe, safe lives support animal rescue cause we're all fighting to save lives."

What's next:

Following the inspection, Blair indicated that her team will complete the required paperwork and property diagrams. She also plans to move forward with relocating her operation to expand her educational efforts and overall rescue capacity.

What you can do:

To learn more about animal welfare efforts or support rescue work, visit the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation at lindablairworldheart.org.