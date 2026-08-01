Ventura County man arrested after knife attack on 80-year-old stepfather

The Brief Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad Nelson after he allegedly attacked his 80-year-old stepfather with a 10-inch kitchen butcher knife following a family discussion. Responding to a 911 call from the suspect's 70-year-old mother, deputies entered the home and found Nelson standing over his injured stepfather, who was bleeding on the floor; the victim told deputies, "You saved my life." Nelson was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges including felony elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery causing serious bodily injury, with bail set at $200,000.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – An Oak Park man is in custody following a violent domestic incident Thursday evening where he allegedly assaulted his 80-year-old stepfather with a kitchen knife inside their home.

What we know:

On July 30 at around 8 p.m., deputies from Thousand Oaks Patrol Services and specialized units responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 5900 block of East Sunny Vista Avenue in Oak Park.

The caller reported that her adult son was actively attacking her husband with a knife.

When deputies went inside the home, they found 40-year-old Chad Nelson standing over his 80-year-old stepfather, who was lying on the living room floor bleeding from multiple injuries.

Deputies detained Nelson at the scene, allowing medical personnel to enter and provide emergency care.

Investigators determined that Nelson became upset during a family discussion. He then allegedly armed himself with an approximately 10-inch butcher knife from the kitchen and attacked his mobility-impaired stepfather.

Nelson was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility. He faces three felony charges: assault with a deadly weapon; battery causing serious bodily injury; and felony elder abuse.

He remains in custody with bail set at $200,000.

What we don't know:

The extent of the 80-year-old victim's injuries, beyond official reports confirming they were non-life-threatening, were not released.

The specific topic of the family discussion that escalated into the attack.

What they're saying:

As deputies escorted Nelson from the home, the victim spontaneously stated, "You saved my life," indicating he feared he would have been killed without immediate law enforcement intervention.

In a statement following the arrest, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the gravity of elder abuse:

"The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that domestic violence can affect victims of any age. Violence against elderly family members is a serious crime, and deputies remain committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community and holding violent offenders accountable."

What's next:

Chad Nelson remains held on $200,000 bail ahead of his scheduled court date on August 3, when he will face formal felony charges.