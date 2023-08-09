Former foster youth granted rent for a year through nonprofit event

Former foster care youth gathered for a nonprofit event on Saturday, August 5 in Hawthorne with pizza, face-painting and giveaways. The nonprofit, A Sense of Home (ASOH), helps foster youth aging out of the system by helping secure their first apartment, including full decor and furniture.

Their goal? Preventing homelessness.

For this summer celebration, ASOH partnered with One Simple Wish, a New Jersey-based organization, that donated a full year of rent to a college student transitioning out of foster care.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

ASOH's co-founders Georgie Smith and Melissa Goddard have furnished and designed approximately 900 home creations for former foster youth. They said that many ASOH alumni return as volunteers, and often help with the home creations themselves.

The summer celebration event also included a raffle drawing where ASOH alumni Daniel Rivera won his own vacuum. An item he told FOX 11 that he really "needed."

SUGGESTED:

ASOH is a donation-based organization, and is always accepting new or gently used home furnishings and home goods.

Learn more about ASOH at their website asenseofhome.org