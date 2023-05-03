Foster Care Day: Checking in with nonprofit 'A Sense of Home'

She screamed with delight as she opened the door to her new apartment.

There stood an excited group of volunteers from A Sense of Home, a nonprofit that furnished and decorated the apartment for this former foster youth.

That was three years ago. Now Liz Robinson and her 10-year-old daughter Naomi are longtime volunteers for the nonprofit that gave them a sense of security. They volunteer each week to decorate the apartment of another former foster youth.

May is National Foster Care Awareness month and May 2 marks National Foster Care Day. The emphasis for A Sense of Home this month is to raise $50,000 to furnish 25 homes for young mothers who were in the foster care system. The goal is to break the cycle.

A Sense of Home was founded by designer Georgie Smith.

"A Sense of Home strives to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods," she said.

The nonprofit has created more than 800 homes for emancipated foster youth. The non-profit says, "50% of those struggling with homelessness are former foster youth. The homeless crisis can only end through prevention."