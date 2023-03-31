Foster care nonprofit opens film production studio

Tinsel town gets a new production studio with a tie to empowering at-risk and foster youth. The KITS Production Studio was created by the nonprofit Kids in the Spotlight. KITS has spent more than a decade connecting foster youth with the Hollywood industry to create their own films.

KITS founder Tige Charity called the opening of the Van Nuys production studio "surreal." She says it means opportunities, job securities, and "I am part of a family."

Mayor Karen Bass was on hand for the grand opening and honored for her decades of work on behalf of foster youth.

Actor Ty Burrell, of Modern Family, has worked with KITS for 10 years. He says the studio allows the youth to better create their own projects without having to rent a space. The studio is equipped with sets like a classroom and a kitchen.

Burrell urges creators to consider renting the location for their own projects and hiring the foster youth for their production needs.

Charity says Los Angeles has over 40,000 youth in foster care. KITS have been doing a Script to Screen program for 14 years and has youth working in the industry and members of SAG/AFTRA. They hold an annual awards show considered the Oscars for foster youth.

With the new studio, she's asking Hollywood to continue to help pay it forward.