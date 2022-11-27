Hope and homes for foster youth

Did you know about 50% of those experiencing homelessness were once in the foster system?

An organization called "A Sense of Home" is making a dent in that dire statistic and recently held a star-studded event to raise money for the cause.

In seven years, A Sense of Home has created roughly 800 homes for former foster youth in the Los Angeles region.

Eighteen volunteers transform the space in 90 minutes.

At the recent gala hosted at the Beverly Hills home of "La La Land" producer Gary Gilbert and his wife Charlotte, Hollywood A-list supporters like Zach Braff and Rachel Zoe helped lead the charge to raise awareness.

Actress Michelle Rodriguez spoke on her own experience as a foster youth.

The stars of the show were the former foster youth like Yolanda, who now works with the organization after getting her own home creation seven years ago.

One of the night's honorees, Regina Louise, spent time in 30 foster homes, group homes, or psychiatric facilities.

There is a movie based on her life story called "I Am Somebody's Child."

In all, A Sense of Home hopes to raise about $1 million.

That money will help expand both here and their newest location - New York.

For more information, visit asenseofhome.org.