This flu season is what officials call a 'tripledemic': Here's how to protect yourself

As the holiday season gets underway, health officials prepare for larger increases in illnesses across Los Angeles County.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the uptick in COVID-19 transmissions and other respiratory illnesses over the past two weeks is a trend they expect to see continue through the winter season.

Since Nov. 1, the average daily number of reported COVID-19 cases in LA County has increased 25 percent. Additionally, officials said that flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spreads are also increasing in transmission.

Officials call this a "tripledemic," when all three viruses circulate and increase simultaneously, causing a greater chance for a strain on the county's health care system.

Because of this, officials are urging Angelenos to take caution in preparing for the winter season.

According to public health officials, the best course of action to maximize protection is by ensuring that vaccines are up-to-date.

More specifically, the LA County Department of Health advises the following: