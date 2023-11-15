LA County reports first flu-related death of the season

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported the first flu-related death of the season. The deceased was an elderly resident with multiple underlying health conditions who had not received a flu vaccination this season.

While most people recover from the flu without complications, this incident underscores the potential severity of the illness, with pneumonia being a common complication. Influenza can exacerbate existing health issues such as heart disease or asthma, leading to hospitalization or, in severe cases, death.

The co-circulation of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 in the previous season strained the healthcare system. Although influenza seasons are challenging to predict, authorities are preparing for a season where these viruses concurrently spread in Los Angeles County.

Current indicators show rising influenza activity in the county, aligning with past seasons. The flu vaccine, while effectiveness varies, remains the best defense against influenza and its complications. Public Health and the CDC recommend vaccination for everyone above 6 months old. Even healthy individuals who might not see the need for vaccination should consider it to protect vulnerable community members.

Given the similarity of symptoms for influenza, RSV, and COVID-19, those experiencing respiratory virus symptoms should undergo COVID-19 testing. People at a higher risk of flu complications, including children under 5, adults over 65, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions, should seek medical care promptly.

The Department of Public Health emphasizes its commitment to health equity and the well-being of all residents. Through various programs, partnerships, and services, it works to protect health, prevent diseases, and promote well-being. The flu vaccine can be administered alongside the updated COVID-19 vaccine, contributing to safeguarding public health during the upcoming season.