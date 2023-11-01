Here's where masks are required again in Southern California

In California, COVID positivity rates were on the rise starting in July, and peaked in late August.

A month after federal officials recommended new versions of COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot.

The numbers, presented last week at a meeting held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, come from a national survey of thousands of Americans.

Americans have been urged to get different iterations of the vaccines for more than 2 and 1/2 years. This year, COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations fell to lower levels than seen in the previous three years.

Beginning Nov. 1, masks are again required in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities in California in an effort to curb the spread of COVID, the flu, and RSV.

The mandate is in effect until the end of the flu season in March.

It's important to remember that local health jurisdictions m​ay continue to implement additional requirements that are stricter than this statewide guidance based on local circumstances, including in certain higher-risk settings or during certain situations that may require additional isolation and quarantine requirements.

For example, in Los Angeles County, workers in healthcare and direct care settings are strongly recommended to wear a mask when they are providing care or working in-person with patients, clients, and residents. In other workplace settings, employers may choose to require workers and visitors to wear masks. Check with your specific employer to see if policy has changed.

Tap or click your county below to see the latest on mask policies:

Officials also recommend you go through your stock of rapid COVID tests and toss out the ones that are expired.